WHITE COUNTY — Residents who regularly watch WLFI Channel 18 in Lafayette may have noticed they can no longer watch the station on their Xfinity cable system.
That’s because the CBS affiliate at 2605 Yeager Road in West Lafayette has been dropped by Comcast, the company that owns Xfinity, the main TV and internet service provider in the area.
According to Michelle Gilbert, vice president of public relations for Comcast, White County is not in the Lafayette DMA, or Designated Market Area.
“Geographically it is determined by the federal government to be in the Indianapolis market area, which means WLFI cannot be rebroadcast to this area without a separate carriage agreement,” she said via email Sunday afternoon.
In addition to White County, Benton, Carroll and Cass also fall into the Indianapolis media market, according to a map of DMAs by Nielsen, which measures television viewing. Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Porter counties fall into the Chicago DMA. Pulaski County falls into the South Bend media region.
Only Tippecanoe and Warren counties fall into the Lafayette DMA, according to the map.
Sometimes referred to as media market, broadcast market, media region, television market area — or even just market, DMA explains the area where the population can receive the same television, radio and broadcast channels. For example, Tampa, Fla., is in a different market than Orlando, Fla., even though they’re only about 80 miles apart.
Brookston, on the southern end of White County, is only 13.3 miles from the WLFI station and roughly six miles north of the Lafayette DMA line, but is technically in the Indianapolis DMA.
Gilbert said because Xfinity carries Indianapolis CBS affiliate WTTV Channel 4, the vast majority of WTTV and WLFI’s programming overlap.
“White County customers are still able to enjoy their favorite CBS programs,” she said.
Gilbert added that people who now cannot watch WLFI on their televisions can still get Lafayette-based news programming by visiting the station’s website, www.wlfi.com, to view the most recent news and weather.
According to WLFI’s website, station officials said they are “aware of Comcast’s decision to drop" the TV channel "from its lineup in White County."
“Unfortunately, it is not our choice, as we would prefer to have as many viewers as possible,” the stationed posted on its updated story Dec. 19. “Please contact Comcast to register your concerns at (215) 286-1700.”