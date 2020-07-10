LAFAYETTE — The Columbian Park Zoo will host its 18th annual "Zoo Run Run 5K run/walk" as a virtual event this year.
Participants can complete the walk/run anytime between July 24 and Aug. 24. The decision to move the race to a virtual format was made in an effort to prioritize the community’s health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Zoo Run Run has become a favorite community tradition, so it was really important to us to find a way to make it work this year,” said Neil Dale, zoo director. “We decided that a virtual race was a smart compromise, that way, participants can avoid large crowds and safely complete the race on their own time.”
Online registration is available at zoorunrun.itsyourrace.com.
Registration is $20 per person and includes a collectible Zoo Run Run T-shirt, certificates for top finishers, and opportunities to win prizes along the way.
Online registration is available until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 21. Participants can download the IYR Virtual Mobile App and automatically track pace, distance, and overall time. The app is designed to recognize the race distance and automatically submit finish times. Racers also have the option to manually enter finish times, if they so choose.
All Zoo Run Run proceeds benefit the Lafayette Parks Foundation and are used to fund capital improvements, various zoo projects, and educational programs.
For more information about Zoo Run Run, call 765-807-1540 or visit columbianparkzoo.org.