LAFAYETTE — Columbian Park Zoo will open to the public at half capacity.
The opening, scheduled for 10 a.m. June 14, is part of Stage 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s "Back on Track Indiana" plan.
“We are thrilled to finally open the gates for the 2020 season. Over the last several weeks, we have been working hard to be able to safely reopen to the public,” said Neil Dale, zoo director. “We will be implementing a number of heightened safety and cleaning measures as we enter the new season.”
One such change are the zoo’s hours of operation, which will be modified to 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., allowing for extra time at the end of the day for staff to properly sanitize high-contact areas.
Among the implemented changes people can expect to see this season include people being asked to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines, all educational programs and presentations will be no-contact/viewing only experiences, including the IU Health Arnett Family Farm, which will be closed off for viewing only.
High-contact areas such as viewing windows, hand rails, and benches will be cleaned at regularly scheduled intervals.
“The health & safety of our staff, patrons, and animals is our number one priority,” Dale said. “We have a lot to be excited about this season.”
Dale said the much-anticipated penguin exhibit is on track to open later this summer and the new Columbian Park carousel project is slated for completion in the fall.
Dale also said with the many construction projects under way in Columbian Park, such as the new Loeb Stadium and Memorial Island Phase III, the Columbian Park Express Train will not operate this year.
“The train will be sorely missed this summer, but we think the many improvements to the park and Zoo will be well worth the wait," he said.
For more information about the Zoo, call 765-807-1540 or visit columbianparkzoo.org.