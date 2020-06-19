LAFAYETTE — Columbian Park Zoo in Lafayette will launch virtual camps beginning June 22.
The new virtual offerings come in an effort to diversify programming and address the need for increased virtual experiences during COVID-19.
Camps will be split into two age groups, 5-7 years old and 8-11 years old. Each camp will consist of a themed week of content. Each session will be prerecorded, as opposed to live, so that participants can work at their own pace.
Content will include animal presentations, video tours, science demonstrations, filmed discussions, and downloadable crafts, worksheets, and activities.
“We are really excited to be able to take some of our educational programming online,” said Neil Dale, zoo director. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we had to cancel several programs this spring and summer. We hope that by creating virtual experiences, we can reach some of those kids who can’t be at one of our camps in person.”
Virtual camps will be released gradually over a six-week period and participants will have access to content for 60 days. Sessions include: Pirate Adventure, SENSE-ational Animals, Gross-ology, If YOU Ran the Zoo, Backyard Biology and Time Travel Safari.
For more information about the zoo, call 765-807-1540 or visit columbianparkzoo.org.