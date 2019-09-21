FAIR OAKS — When it comes to cross-county collaboration in economic development, what’s good for one county is good for all its neighbors.
“Actually, cross-county collaboration is not unusual at all within our region,” said White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell, who recently attended a two-day conference at Fair Oaks Farms with other like-minded economic development directors. “Our 10-county economic development leaders meet monthly to discuss how we might further attract business to our area.”
That debunks the myth that county economic development leaders keep a tight lid on their prospects in a highly competitive endeavor.
“We know and understand that many times our local county does not possess all that is required by a prospect,” Mitchell said, “but we will work to get that business into our area for the benefit of all.”
Stephen Eastridge, director of Jasper County Economic Development, said he is building a system to identify partners for the right project without talking about who is in what county.
“It’s something we and Newton County (Economic Development Director Tim Myers) have done,” he said. “We meet and share ideas.”
He said they’ve also brought in White and Benton counties because they all have similar needs.
“We’ve gone out and listened and learned what works with others and how it could work for us,” he said.
Eastridge and Pulaski County Economic Development Director Nathan Origer discussed “cross-county collaboration,” explaining how the directors from Newton, Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties together attended a conference in Bowling Green, Ky. During that trip, each director became more acquainted with one another, which, in turn, strengthened their collaboration.
Eastridge said they felt comfortable sharing information, something he said counties aren’t always keen on doing as they compete for businesses.
The 80-plus economic development directors who attended the two-day conference, representing the Indiana Economic Development Association, toured The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, Carpenter Creek Cellars in Remington, and St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer before returning to Fair Oaks Farms.
Michael McCall, chief strategy officer for Fair Oaks Farms, told economic directors during the conference a robotic dairy adventure will soon be unveiled to show people how cows are self-milked via a robotic milking machine — without human interaction.
He also talked about the recent opening of The Orchard, where there are 6,000 apple trees of numerous varieties and includes a maze for visitors to explore.
McCall said FOF is currently working on the new Tri-Point Advanced Food Processing area, which will have its first business arriving soon.
“I think that’s a huge win for our communities and for our position in the economic development conversation,” Eastridge said of the conference attracting numerous statewide directors.
Myers agreed.
“The conference went great. Fair Oaks Farms worked perfectly for a venue like this,” he said. “We hope to start this being a destination point for state conferences.”
Myers said with the hotels at SR 114 and I-65, plus the 99 rooms at the Fairfield Inn, FOF is a “good location for conventions and conferences,” and it was good to get the visibility.
“This is not only the first time IEDA has had a conference in Newton County, but it’s the first time the conference has been conducted with a rural-based theme,” he said.