MONTICELLO — The goods have been collected. Now it’s time to distribute them.
The White County United Way Coats for Kids program, in partnership with Monticello Rotary and Monticello Kiwanis clubs, began collecting winter clothing items between Oct. 1-25. The group will start handing out the items — free of charge — from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the White County Senior Center, 116 E. Marion St., Monticello.
Winter clothing items available include hats, scarves, snowsuits, gloves and mittens of all sizes.
Andrea Janke, United Way coordinator, said the event began 14 years ago when teachers and concerned community members noticed that some students were arriving at school during the winter without coats.
“There is a huge need for the program in White County,” she said. “Many families in our community live paycheck to paycheck. Buying winter coats for their children can be a large expense parents just can’t afford. The Coats For Kids program helps parents provide warm coats for their children and it also is a nice way for members of the community to get involved by donating coats, hats and gloves to the program.”
Last year, more than 280 coats were given out to those in need in our community — down from the 370 items collected in 2017, but it provided 145 kids and 60 families with new or gently used coats, an increase from the 113 kids and 50 families the program helped that year.
“It has continued to grow each year,” Janke said.
Items were collected at the following locations:
• All Twin Lakes, North White and Frontier schools.
• Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
• Heiny Insurance Agency.
• Ivy Tech Community College.
• First Presbyterian Church in Monticello.
• Monticello United Methodist Church.
• Monticello Christian Church.
• Zion Bethel Church in Monticello.
• Faith Covenant Fellowship in Monticello.
• Easton/Tru Flite.
• Melanie Green State Farm Insurance.
• Furniture Warehouse Outlet.
• Rural King.
• Advance America.
• White County United Way office.
To qualify for the program, parents and children must live in White County or attend a White County School. Children newborn to 18 years old may receive items. Parents must show proof of residency.
The child must be with a parent or legal guardian to receive a coat at the distribution.
Janke said much time and effort goes into planning the event each year.
“Every year, I am touched by the support of the community for this program,” she said. “It is the United Way Coats for Kids program, but it would not happen without the donations and the volunteers in White County that make this program a success.”
For more information on the Coats for Kids program, visit www.whitecountyunitedway.org or call the White County United Way office at 574-583-6544.