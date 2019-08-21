MONTICELLO — Ghouls and goblins, zombies, animals, princesses, superheroes and super-villains will hit the street the last Saturday of October for the kickoff of Halloween activities.
The Monticello City Council formally approved the time and date of the annual parade, as well as trick-or-treat activities. The parade will start at 3 p.m. and circle Constitution Plaza, while trick-or-treat will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26.
The parade, celebrated for more than a quarter-century, is sponsored by the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce and the White County Visitors Bureau.
During last year’s parade, children participated in a costume contest and games. They also received goodie bags – 200 out of 250 were given away – while hot dogs, popcorn and punch were served.
The council also gave its OK for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights, which will be 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
It will be the first parade since 2017; last year’s parade was canceled due to the threat of inclement weather. The forecast that day called for high winds, heavy rain and lightning. Other area towns with planned Christmas-oriented activities also had canceled their respective events.
Should inclement weather force another cancellation, no alternate date will be set.
“We don’t want to encroach on other communities and their parades,” said Cindy Beck-Warren, director of both holiday events for the chamber.
Main Street between Washington and Harrison streets will be blocked at 4 p.m. Dec. 7.
The parade route begins at Ohio and Third streets and proceeds east on Ohio to Main Street and will continue north to the end at Foster Street.
Each float entry will receive a number to display on the front left side.
Judging happens during the parade, and parade officials will collect the numbers when entries pass by the judges’ review stand on Main Street.