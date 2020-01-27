BROOKSTON — Steve Christopher, of Brookston, has officially announced his candidacy for White County Commissioner District 1.
Christopher, who registered on the first official day of candidate filings, is running for the seat currently occupied by Steve Burton, who plans to seek re-election.
Christopher is a lifelong resident of White County and a 12-year member of the Frontier School Corporation school board. He is currently the board’s vice president.
As a board member, Christopher said he has championed for quality education for all students and ensured buildings are properly maintained, both while being fiscally responsible with the taxpayer dollars.
Christopher is a graduate of Frontier High School and attended Purdue University. He is an avid supporter of White County 4-H and FFA programs. He currently is employed with Midwest Medical Hearing Aid Group, where he has worked for the last 16 years, building strong relationships with clients, who, over the years, have provided him with “great inspiration and insight into the needs of White County.”
As a lifelong Republican, Christopher said he is committed to American values of ensuring the safety of the community and support of law enforcement — particularly the White County Sheriff’s Department — in their efforts to do so. He noted that he believes in focusing on education by giving every child the opportunity he or she deserves to excel, and protecting Americans with disabilities is a cause “very near and dear” to his heart.
In addition to these values, Christopher said he is focused on providing more accessible commissioner meetings with the intention of more transparency in the commissioner’s office, and suppporting controlled budget spending and continued growth for White County.
“As a fourth-generation member of this community raising the fifth generation, I am committed to the growth and success of White County and look forward to the opportunity to serve the community that has given me so much,” he said. “I offer a fresh voice for the change we need.”
He and his wife, Shelley (Smith) Christopher, have two children, Jack and Daisy.
Visit Christopher’s Facebook page for upcoming events in White County and to learn more about his campaign platform.