First Place: Polymer Science Inc.

Second Place: Keller Williams Realty

Third Place: Indiana Beach

Fourth Place: Rotary Club of Monticello

Fifth Place: Fearsome Gears Robotics

Spectacular Sparkles Award: Bank of Wolcott

Design/Craftsmanship Award: Monticello United Methodist Church

Parade Judges Pick: Ace Hardware

SNAPSHOTS: 2019 Christmas Parade of Lights

1 of 27