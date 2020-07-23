INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Policy and Law Initiative of Indiana (CPLI) is hosting a four-part Trauma, Healing and Prevention Virtual Series this fall.
The virtual sessions, geared toward any adult who works with children, will take place at noon Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, and Nov. 18. Each will explore trauma and its impact on youth through various lenses, with specific emphasis on racial groups and LGBTQ+ children.
CPLI advocates for systemic changes for children so that programs, policies and practices are developmentally appropriate, equitably administered and fair, and provide the necessary support for a child’s successful transition to adulthood.
Registration is open now. Cost is $30 provides access to the entire series. Continuing education credits for educators for the entire series are available for an additional one-time fee of $15.
Proceeds from this event will help fund CPLI’s Positive School Discipline Institute and other programming.
Jay Watts, executive director of Diversity, Equity and Belonging for the Central Indiana branch of Ivy Tech Community College, will moderate.
Presenters include:
• Dr. Candice Nicole, racial trauma expert.
• Dr. Megan Oed, behavioral expert.
• Nicki Meier, nonviolence advocate.
• Dr. Zachary Adams, Indiana University School of Medicine.
• Dr. Renae Azziz, education consultant.
• Pastor Richard A. Reynolds.
To register, visit eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2OSgpX3.
For more information about CPLI, www.cpliofindiana.org.