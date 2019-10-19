REMINGTON — The Remington Main Street Committee is hosting its first chicken and noodle dinner for the community.
The dinner will be 5-7 p.m. EST Oct. 26 — the same evening as trick or treat activities — at the newly renovated Remington Depot.
There is no cost for the dinner, but a freewill donation is encouraged as the event serves as a fundraiser for future projects such as murals, streetscape and planters, etc.
“RMS hosts events to be able to give back to the community while utilizing and showcasing completed projects,” said Wendy Schwab, a member of RMS. “The four pillars of Remington Main Street are all focused to benefit the community and visitors through beautification, economic vitality and making Remington a great place to live, work and play.”
Schwab said trick or treat and the Halloween parade is a good time for the dinner to help parents with a warm meal on a busy fall night.
“Diners can eat in or take out,” she said. “Farmers may appreciate that option, too.”
The meal will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and a drink. It will be provided by Wolcott Cafe.
“It’s a great way for people to support our active and progressive Remington Main Street while being able to enjoy an evening when someone else does the cooking,” Schwab said.