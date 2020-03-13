CHALMERS — The Town of Chalmers is looking for a new clerk-treasurer.
White County Republican Chairman Shannon Mattix announced a vacancy Friday due to a resignation. Individuals interested in filling the position must meet the following criteria:
- Be a resident in Chalmers town limits
- Be in good standing with the Republican Party at the discretion of the county chairman.
Interested individuals have until noon March 27 to provide the following: a resume of qualifications or a letter of interest with experience.
Candidates may send requirements to: C/O White County GOP, P.O. Box 553 Monticello, Indiana 47960.