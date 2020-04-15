WOLCOTT — One of Tri-County school district’s robotics teams competed last month the annual VEX State Robotics Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Cavbots Blue team consisted of Avah Brooks, Kinley Dahlenburg, Peyton Demerly, Mason Hagan, Luke Lehman and Levi Schambach.
The event brought 400 teams from schools across Indiana to Indianapolis. The teams designed and built a robot to play against other teams in an engineering challenge. Winners advanced to the world championship.
The Cavbots competed against 70 teams in their division, and placed 30th.
“The issue was only two runs out of the eight,” Tri-County Intermediate School Principal Brian Hagan said. “They scored 40 and 50 (in those runs), which brought down their overall score. The first-place team had a perfect score of 100 percent.”
Tri-County’s robotics program has 27 students split into four teams — Silver, Red, Blue and Gold Cavbots. The red team is a middle-school team, while the silver, blue and gold teams are elementary school students.
The program began with a small group, but has grown each year because the initial group returned and typically brought a friend.
“Our students did an amazing job at state this year,” Robotics coach Holly Cook said. “They showed outstanding organization and responsibility. The team members were positive and approached each challenge with class and outstanding effort. I am very proud of our team.”