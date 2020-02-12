MONTICELLO — In Carroll White REMC’s “Operation Round Up’s” first quarter of 2020, the Board of Trustees granted $16,900 to 11 area non-profit groups.
“Operation Round Up” Officers were also elected.
The new board of trustees officers include: Jason Pearson who will serve as chairman. Kristen Miller is vice-chairman, with Carolyn Wood as secretary and Deb Guckien as treasurer. Other board trustees include: Carma Buschman, Connie Stimmel and Carolyn Wood.
2020 First Quarter Grant recipients include:
- Delphi American Legion Post 75: A $4,000 grant will be used to assist with the cost of a new heating and air conditioning unit since the old unit is beyond repair. Four years ago, the legion purchased the old Sam’s Fish House building in Pittsburg to be used as their headquarters.
- Burlington Community Park Board received a $2,500 grant to assist in upgrading their 35-year-old community building, located in the Burlington Community Park. Currently, in Phase Three, the park board is addressing the kitchens. The warming and serving kitchens are being integrated into one. The “Operation Round Up” grant will assist in this process.
Three $2,000 grants were awarded to the following organizations: the Wolcott Community Park, Pulaski County Drug Free Council and Twin Lakes Robotics Team.
The Wolcott Community Park grant will assist in the installation of lights on the baseball field. In 2016, strong winds took down two light poles. To ensure safety, the park board decided to replace the remaining poles due to age.
The Pulaski County Drug Free Council will utilize grant money to bring Chris Herren to Pulaski County to speak to both Winamac and West Central High School students about substance abuse. A former professional basketball player and motivational speaker, Herren will talk about substance abuse and wellness.
The Twin Lakes Robotics Team is utilizing its grant to assist in purchasing a 7-foot by 12-foot enclosed travel trailer to transport its robot and teaching materials to events and community outreach programs. Also, it opened the door to be a featured presenter at places such as the Museum of Science and Industry.
The following are the remaining grant recipients of $1,500 or less:
- Delphi Community Elementary School received $1,500 to assist in providing inventory for the school’s Visual Arts Program. For several years, this department was closed. It reopened in the fall of 2019.
- Reynolds United Methodist Church: A $1,000 grant will be used to assist in hosting a monthly dinner with children activities at the Reynolds School. The event will be called, “The Table,” and there will be no charge to the community.
- Streets of Monticello Association (S.O.M.A.): A $1,000 grant will be used to assist in replacing and expanding the Christmas lights in downtown Monticello. The existing lights have been used for more than 25 years and need costly repairs. S.O.M.A. is working with the City of Monticello on this project. The Monticello City Street Department installs the lights and stores them. Annually, CW REMC assists in putting up the crosswalk lights.
- The Pulaski County Historical Society received a $500 grant to assist in interior repair to the Opera House in Winamac. Currently, the Opera House is home to Opera House Floral & gifts. The Historical Society is working on this historical preservation project to serve the Town of Winamac’s Main Street initiative to enhance the overall look of the downtown Courthouse Square.
- The West Central After-Prom Committee and the Tri-County After-Prom Committee each received $200 to assist their goal of providing a safe venue for students following their respective proms.
Each organization that received grants is working to enhance the communities where they live and work. All “Operation Round Up” grants are now being completed electronically, online at www.cwremc.coop. People can also sign-up online to be part of “Operation Round Up.”