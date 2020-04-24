MONTICELLO — As of April 24, Carroll White REMC has collected and donated more than $28,000 to nonprofits within its service territory as a way to help during the COVID-19 health emergency.
A little more than $11,000 of that was distributed in the second quarter.
Because of the pandemic, many non-profit organizations have lost funds because of canceled fundraisers. At this time, the pennies that CW REMC members donate to round up their bills to the nearest dollar are making an even bigger impact.
The largest award in the grant cycle went to Carroll County Senior and Family Services. Located in Delphi, this organization was awarded $1,628 to help provide meals and a friendly atmosphere for seniors.
“The Senior Lunch program of Carroll County Senior and Family Services provides a warm, friendly atmosphere and a hearty lunch for seniors weekly,” said grant writer Ashley Wilson. “In the last year, we have doubled the number of lunches provided to clients.”
Others include:
- Carroll County Community Center received $1,500 for its Summer Day Camp program.
- Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center near Brookston was awarded a $1,500 grant to provide equine assisted programs for people with cognitive, development, physical, behavior and emotional disabilities.
- New Hope School Inc. received $1,000 to help replace two, 10-year-old computers in the high school room.
- Flora United Methodist Church Preschool received a $1,000 grant to help assist with the purchase of instruments to replace old ones.
- White County Council on Aging received $1,000 to assist in supporting a flooring project at the facility.
- North White Music Department received $1,000 to assist in purchasing new drumheads to replace old ones, dating back to the 1960s.
- Freedom Mission Inc., received $825 to purchase a portable partition.
- Burrows Liberty Township Fire Department received a $750 grant to replace a 22-year-old thermal imaging camera.
- Delphi Community High School Student Publications was awarded $550 to assist in publishing The Parnassus, the student newspaper at Delphi Community High School for more than 50 years.
- Carroll County High School, North White High School and Twin Lakes High School’s After Prom Committees each received $200.