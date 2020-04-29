MONTICELLO — CoBank’s Sharing Success program has approved Carroll White REMC’s application to receive matching funds to assist three area nonprofit organizations.
“With CW REMC’s money and a match from CoBank, the following organizations will receive total contributions of $20,000.00,” Randy W. Price, Carroll White REMC CEO, said. “The Monticello Riverwalk will receive $9,000. The Burlington Community Building will receive $5,000. A total of $6,000 is earmarked for Food Finders, which will be divided between food pantries in Carroll, White and Pulaski counties.”
The Monticello Redevelopment Commission is heading up the Riverwalk Project, a major development along the Tippecanoe River in downtown Monticello. The development is expected to be a huge economic driver for White and surrounding counties as Monticello looks to capitalize on the existing waterways.
“The lakes are our greatest asset, but there is no way to get to the water in downtown Monticello,” Dan Oldenkamp, member of the Monticello Redevelopment Commission and chairman of the Riverwalk project, said. “We hope to connect Carroll County, White County and the entire city to the lake. I think in 10 years we will look back and say this is the best decision we have made.”
Oldenkamp said Phase One of the riverwalk will be the White County Historic Society Plaza.
“The plaza will be where the trails along the river will begin," he said. "We hope businesses will see this as an opportunity to invest in the community.”
Kaylee Hahn, White County digital marketing director, said the riverwalk will enhance what tourism, entertainment and other opportunities that already exist.
“We see this as a first step in creating an exciting new vision for the community," she said.
The Burlington Community Building, also called the Memorial Park Building, was built in 1974 and doubled its size in 1992, financed entirely by private donations. The Community Building is part of Burlington Park, located on 30 acres on Indiana 22 in southeastern Carroll County.
Many renovations are planned to improve the Community Building, as it is a gathering hub for area residents. The building is used for both public and private events.
The Food Finders donation is being equally divided between the White County Food Pantry, Pulaski County Human Services, and Carroll County Food Pantry serving Delphi and Flora. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for assistance at local food pantries has increased.
“Food Finders Food Bank collaborates with other organizations to provide food for people in need and to educate, advocate and address food insecurity in North Central Indiana," according to the Food Finders website.
CoBank’s Sharing Success program is an annual $4 million fund designed to match contributions of CoBank’s customers, such as CW REMC, to charitable organizations throughout rural America. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CoBank increased matching funds from $4 million to $5 million.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for communities across the country,” according to information on CoBank’s website.
In addition to increasing the amount of matching funds with the maximum match per customer raised to $10,000, the number of applications were increased from three to four.
CoBank’s Sharing Success program was established in 2012. CoBank and its customers have together contributed more than $44 million to non-profits organizations.
“CW REMC is a proud participant in the CoBank Sharing Success charitable contribution program,” Price said. “We believe this program is another great way for us to give back to the communities we serve.”