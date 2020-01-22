MONTICELLO — Carroll White REMC will sponsor three students on its annual Indiana Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.
The 2020 Indiana Youth Tour will be June 18-25.
Students entering their senior year in 2020 are eligible to attend and are selected by their local cooperative to participate in the weeklong trip. Indiana will send a delegation of approximately 100 students from throughout the state. The students travel to Washington and convene with more than 1,800 students from up to 46 states.
“Carroll White REMC is pleased to provide this opportunity for our local youth,” said Casey Crabb, communications manager. “It’s a great trip and a wonderful chance to see the sites, make new friends and learn how everyone, even young people, can make a difference in the political process.”
Online applications for the Youth Tour are available by visiting Carroll White REMC’s website at www.cwremc.coop or on the cooperative’s Facebook page. Applications are due March 2.
Students participating in the trip will visit the Gettysburg Battlefield, Arlington National Cemetery, the Smithsonian museums, tour the Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Franklin D. Roosevelt memorials, take a night cruise on the Potomac River, and much more.
The Indiana Youth Tour students will also participate in a youth rally hosted by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and spend a day on Capitol Hill, where they will have an opportunity to meet with Indiana’s congressional delegation to ask questions and share their thoughts on a variety of timely issues.
For more information about the 2020 Indiana Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., contact Crabb at 574-583-0224.