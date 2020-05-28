INDIANAPOLIS — Carroll County and local communities are eligible for $854,924 to cover COVID-19-related expenses through the federal stimulus package, according to state Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo).
Indiana allocated $300 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security (CARES) Act to counties and communities for reimbursement of expenditures related to the pandemic.
Lehe said the funding, allocated based on population, cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue.
"Communities across our state are having to bear many unexpected expenses to fight this pandemic," he said. "Our hope is this funding will provide some relief as local governments navigate this situation."
Carroll County is eligible for $652,996 in reimbursement funding. In addition, the these communities are eligible to receive the following amounts:
- Burlington $19,531;
- Camden $19,758;
- Delphi $93,794;
- Flora $64,368; and
- Yeoman $4,477.
"It was critical for communities to act swiftly to fight this virus and protect the public, but these efforts drained many resources and took a toll on budgets," VanNatter said. "Indiana directed federal stimulus dollars to help local governments bounce back by helping to cover some of their costs."
VanNatter said the Indiana Finance Authority is in charge of implementing guidelines on how each county, city and town can use the funding, as well as compiling reimbursement requests through accepted documentation including invoices.
Visit in.gov/ifa for more information.