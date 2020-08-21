DELPHI — The decade-long executive director of the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation is stepping down.
Laura Walls submitted her resignation Aug. 13 to pursue other opportunities.
Walls joined the Carroll County EDC in June 2010 and immediately increased Carroll County’s marketing and outreach efforts. In her 10 years as executive director, Walls managed business attraction projects for Industrial Container Service (formerly Next Day Container), Wiechman Pig Co., Schilli Distribution, Peters Industrial Development and Green Alternatives.
Walls managed business expansion projects for Indiana Packers Corp. (three projects), Carroll White REMC, Industrial Container Service and The Andersons.
“We are pleased with what the Carroll County EDC has accomplished during Laura’s tenure as executive director. Laura took the EDC to the ‘next level’ as a professional participant in the state and national economic development arena,” said Bret Rinehart, president of the Carrol County EDC. “We are sad to see her go and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career.”
Other highlights of Walls’ tenure include the 2012 Stellar Community announcement, a nearly $20 million grant that led to the restoration of the Delphi Opera House, owner-occupied housing improvements to stabilize near-downtown neighborhoods, affordable rental housing, streetscape, interurban trails and façade renovations.
In 2015, the Carroll County EDC, in partnership with the Carroll County Redevelopment Commission, completed the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park — a shovel-ready site located a quarter of a mile south of the new Hoosier Heartland Highway, and the Carroll White REMC was welcomed as the first tenant of the HHIP in 2015.
The total investment of these and other projects exceeds $238 million.
“The business expansion projects were the most important because it demonstrated that companies grow and expand here because of strong support from local elected officials, the EDC, and community,” Walls said. “Attracting new companies is nice but retaining them and assisting them grow is far more rewarding.”
Walls also noted the HHIP project was a team effort.
“We listened to site selectors and real estate decision makers and designed the park to meet their demands,” she said. “We are competitive for projects now because we have a site that’s completely ready to go.”
Walls’ resignation is effective Oct. 15.