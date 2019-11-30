MONTICELLO –A pair of White County schools were reimbursed several thousands of dollars from a regional electric cooperative for their power-saving efforts last summer.
Tri-County Junior/Senior High School received $15,087.50 while Eastlawn (Twin Lakes School Corp.) earned $2,592.50.
Carroll White REMC teamed with its power supplier, Wabash Valley Power, to offer a program called PowerShift to two local school corporations. PowerShift reimburses the cooperative’s commercial and industrial members for reducing electrical loads during peak times, which reduces Carroll White REMC’s load, as well as saves members money.
To qualify and be awarded reimbursements, there are certain criteria a member must meet. They must be able to shed at least a minimum of 10 kilowatts of electrical load for up to four hours; be able to do so with no more than 12 hours of notice from CWREMC; and shed the electrical load if called upon for a certain number of events from June 1-Sept. 30. At least one event will be run annually.
Tri-County Junior/Senior High School and Eastlawn Elementary schools met these guidelines.
Carroll White REMC runs a variety of load reduction and energy efficient programs to assist members with their electric usage. For more information on these programs, visit www.cwremc.coop or contact the office at 800-844-7161 and ask for the energy advisor.
Carroll White REMV is a nonprofit electric cooperative serving more than 14,600 members across nine counties – White, Carroll, the southern half of Pulaski, and parts of Cass, Clinton, Howard, Tippecanoe, Benton and Jasper.