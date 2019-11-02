WHITE COUNTY — Officials in Monticello and Wolcott are preparing for the Nov. 5 municipal elections, but early voting has been well under way and will continue up late Monday.
Voting will be coordinated through the White County Clerk’s Office, which in September purchased new voting machines and e-pollbooks. It sees the municipal elections as an opportunity for live training for the May 2020 Primary and 2020 General Election.
Early voting began Oct. 21 at the White County Courthouse, 110 N. Main St., Monticello; the REMC Building, 302 N. 6th St., Monticello; and Wolcott Park Community Building, 203 W. Blake St., Wolcott. Those voting centers will be open Saturday (Nov. 1) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be early voting at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to noon Monday (Nov. 4). The three voting centers will be open for municipal elections from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
So who’s running for office?
Monticello
The election will see contestants for mayor and two seats on the city council.
Republican Matt McKean is running against Democrat Cathy Gross for the mayoral office.
For the council’s at-large seat, Democrat and current Mayor Ken Houston will face Republican Eric Becker, while incumbent councilman Ralph L. Widmer, a Republican, faces Democrat challenger Travis Rubek in Ward 4.
Republican Bill Cheever is running unopposed for the Ward 3 seat and will replace Tim McQuinn, also a Republican. Cheever defeated McQuinn in the May primary election. There is no Democrat challenger for the seat.
Jim Mann is running unopposed for the clerk-treasurer position, as is city councilman Doug Pepple in Ward 1 and Kimberle F. Kramer in Ward 2. They are all members of the GOP.
Wolcott
The town council has seven contestants vying for three open seats — Republicans Karen K. Evans, Sandra Gloss and Bill Gonzalez, and Independents Cameron L. Emond, Jerry R. Lietz, Darwin L. Miller and Patrick Powell.
Powell is the lone incumbent, while current councilmen Fred Young and Steve Schemerhorn opted not to seek an additional term.
Powell announced last week that his house is for sale and is planning to move out of town. If and when that happens, he will be required to resign.
“This came about three weeks ago, so I can’t be removed from the ballot,” he said during a recent “Meet the Candidates” forum in Wolcott. “So however the election turns out, the new town powers will have to figure out what to do.”
According to town clerk Linda Bajzatt, if Powell is elected and still living in town, he can continue in office. If at some point he moves out of town, he must resign.
“At that point, since he is running as an Independent, the new board will appoint someone to take his place,” she said.