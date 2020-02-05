MONTICELLO — The window for filing to run for office in the May primary election is closing fast.
People who intend to run for an office must file their declaration by noon Feb. 7.
Candidates from all political parties began filing their declarations Jan. 8 at the White County Clerk’s Office. Most are Republicans (33), with two Independents and one Democrat.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, the following people have filed:
- Robert J. Little (R), Battle Ground, for Superior Court Judge
- Barbara A. Nydegger (R), Monticello, for county treasurer
- Tracey McCormick (R), Monticello, for county treasurer
- Steve Burton (R), Brookston, for District 1 county commissioner
- Steven Christopher (R), Battle Ground, for District 1 county commissioner
- Kevin Page (R), Wolcott, for District 2 county commissioner
- Craig Byroad (R), Rensselaer, for District 2 county commissioner
- Art Anderson (R), Monticello, for county council
- Kevin “Casey” Crabb (R), Monticello, for county council
- James B. Davis (R), Monon, for county council
- Curtis Grigsby (R), Monticello, for county council
- Patrick Pool (R), Chalmers, for Chalmers Town Council (four-year term)
- Herbert L. Chamberlain (R), Chalmers, for Chalmers Town Council (three-year term)
- Renee Collier (R), Chalmers, for Chalmers Town Council (three-year term)
- Pam Brown (D), Chalmers, for Chalmers Town Council (three-year term)
- Sandra Gloss (R), Wolcott, for Wolcott Town Council
- Richard A. Lynn (I), Wolcott, for Wolcott Town Council
- Michael J. Johnson (I), Wolcott, for Wolcott Town Council
Republican Precinct Committeemen — Eric Becker, Monticello (Union 6), Terri Brooks, Wolcott (Princeton), Robert M. Callahan, Monticello (Union 3), Tracie Dahlenberg, Monticello (Liberty), James B. Davis, Monon (Monon), Dawn Girard, Brookston (Prairie 1), Stephen W. Grayson, Monticello (Union 2), Raymond L. Kramer, Monticello (Union 5), Timothy McQuinn, Monticello (Union 7), Christopher P. Phillips, Battle Ground (Prairie 2), Judy M. Schlegelmilch, Idaville (Lincoln), Michael R. Smolek, Idaville (Cass), Marla Storm, Monticello (Big Creek), Diann Walker, Reynolds (West Point), Joseph R. Weiss, Monticello (Union 1).
Republican State Delegates — Eric Becker, Monticello; Robert M. Callahan, Monticello; James B. Davis, Monon; Mark A. Delgado, Monticello; Stephen W. Grayson, Monticello; Christopher P. Phillips, Battle Ground; Matthew A. McKean, Monticello; Timothy A. McQuinn, Monticello; Marla Storm, Monticello.
Democratic State Delegate — Kathryn A. Hanft, Monticello.
So, which seats are up for election?
The White County Clerk’s Office provided the Herald Journal with a full list of offices, from county and school to federal and state levels.
White County — Four-year terms for treasurer, District 1 and District 2 commissioner, county council at-large; and a six-year term for Superior Court judge.
Frontier school board — Two four-year at-large seats
North White school board — Four-year terms representing Honey Creek, Liberty and Monon townships.
Pioneer school board — Four-year terms representing Cass, Harrison and Noble townships.
Tri-County school board — Four-year terms representing the East (White County) and West (Jasper and Benton counties) districts, and a four-year at-large seat.
Twin Lakes school board — Four-year terms representing District 2 (Jefferson Township in Carroll County), District 3 (Union Township outside the corporation limits of Monticello, and parts of Liberty and Honey Creek townships) and District 4 (city of Monticello), as well as the District 5 at-large seat.
Wolcott Town Council — Two four-year at-large seats on the town council.
Chalmers Town Council — Four-year terms for at-large seats 1-3, and three-year terms for at-large seats 4 and 5 on the town council.
Republican Precinct Committeeman (Primary ballot only) — Big Creek, Cass, Honey Creek, Jackson, Liberty, Lincoln, Monon, Prairie 1 and 2, Princeton, Round Grove, Union 1-7, and West Point.
GOP State Convention delegates — There are nine at-large positions available.
Democrat State Convention delegates — There are six elected delegate seats up for grabs.
United States President/Vice President — One four-year term.
United States Senate — Two six-year term seats.
Governor/Lt. Governor — One four-year term.
Attorney General — One four-year term.
Superintendent of Public Instruction — One four-year term.
United States House of Representatives 4th District — One four-year term.
Indiana Senate 7th District — One four-year term.
Indiana House Of Representatives — Two-year terms in District 13 and District 25.