MONTICELLO — A group of seasonal campers at Indiana Beach have quietly been helping out those in need.
Once per year, the group organizes “Campground Nightmares,” a sort of Halloween-themed outdoor haunted area. Volunteers donate their time and money to stage the event.
They’ve been doing it for the past quarter century. This year, it’ll be 8-11 p.m. Oct. 5. Cost is $5 per person.
“It’s a one-day only event, come rain or shine,” said Cyndi Holt, one of the seasonal campers who helped put the event together. “Three years ago, we started doing raffles for prizes from local business and it proved to be a big success.”
Proceeds go to the White County Food Pantry. Two years ago, the event raised $2,025 and last year, it was more than $2,200.
“This year I’d love to see even more,” Holt said.
As always, there will be refreshments such as hot cocoa, candy and homemade baked goods, and people will be also be able to search for hidden goodies such as glow necklaces. People can also snap photographs of some of the “live monsters” and cutouts around the campground.
Holt stressed that the event is wheelchair-accessible.
“it makes a great family outing and provides tons of Spooktacular fun,” she said.