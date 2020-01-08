LEBANON — Republican state Sen. Brian Buchanan filed paperwork Wednesday to seek election to his first full term in the Indiana State Senate.
Buchanan, who represents District 7, was selected in 2018 by a caucus to replace former state Sen. Brandt Hershman upon his retirement.
Senate District 7 is composed of White County and portions of Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Jasper and Tippecanoe counties.
“I am honored to serve Hoosiers in District 7 in the Indiana State Senate,” Buchanan said. “My goal is to make good common-sense decisions that have a positive impact on Indiana and its future. I have been working hard for businesses, schools, farms and others throughout the district and I look forward to continue serving all constituents of Senate District 7 in the Indiana General Assembly.”
Buchanan said he is focused on many critical issues including:
- Ensuring efficient spending of tax dollars;
- Keeping taxes low and decreasing regulations to attract jobs;
- Improving education by increasing opportunities for students, supporting teachers, and ensuring schools are well-funded;
- Protecting local communities; and
- Supporting Indiana agriculture.
Upon his election to the Senate, Buchanan was appointed to the following Senate committees by Senate President Pro-Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville): Agriculture, Education & Career Development, Natural Resources, and Tax & Fiscal Policy.
A graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education, Buchanan works for his family business, Buchanan Hauling and Rigging. He is active in many organizations, including serving as a board member for AgrIInstitute and former chairman of the Indiana FFA Leadership Center Committee.
He has also served as a mentor for the Boone County Mentorship Program.
He and his wife, Elisha, have two children: Chase and Ali. They attend Lebanon Christian Church.