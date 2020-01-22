INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) paid tribute Tuesday to Indiana State Police Trooper, Peter “Bo” Stephan, with Senate Concurrent Resolution 6 at the Statehouse
Stephan, who was stationed with the Lafayette post of the Indiana State Police, lost his life in a single-car crash in October 2019 while responding to a call for backup.
The concurrent resolution memorializes Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan and urges the Indiana Department of Transportation to name a portion of State Road 25 the "Trooper Peter 'Bo' Stephan Memorial Highway."
“I know Trooper Stephan is dearly missed by his family, friends and fellow officers,” Buchanan said. “His service and sacrifice to our state is appreciated beyond measure, and I hope future members of law enforcement will look to Stephan as an example of what it means to be courageous.”
Buchanan was joined by Stephan’s family and more than 20 Indiana State Troopers.