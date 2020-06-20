MONON — Getting rid of a neglected brush pile near a cemetery may come with a hefty cost to the town of Monon.
During the town council’s meeting Tuesday, property clean-ups were the hot-button topic. The council focused on a brush pile that is in need of cleanup and discussed methods on how best to do it.
One solution — grinding up the brush pile — could cost the town about $12,000.
Members of the council were asked to drive by the cemetery and see what has been cleaned up so far.
In other business:
- The town is also hoping to replace some sidewalks, although it is currently unclear if this will take place during the 2020 or 2021 calendar year.
- Plans are being put into place to install lighting in the pole barn, as well as, security lights around the outside. Security cameras for the property are also being discussed. The town is working on getting a new camera system that will be able to cover the splash pad area.
- The council is looking to address civic center issues from repairing the stucco to continuing to double down on their cleaning efforts inside the facility.
- For those looking forward to the July 4 holiday and some normality, the Monon Community Church will be doing a fireworks display on Friday, July 3.
- The town of Monon will also have some upcoming garage sales scheduled for the June 26-28.
Utility bill increase
Monon town officials said they are doing everything in their power to ensure residents are prepared for an increase in their water and wastewater bills. “We’re not turning off anyone or issuing any penalties until August,” said Clerk-Treasurer Timothy Brown.
The increases were originally scheduled for February or March, but were pushed back due to the COVID-19 health emergency and will not go into effect until August.
Various council members stated that they have been getting the word out and letting everyone know.
“We don’t want this to come as a shock to anyone, we want them all to know,” Brown said.