BROOKSTON — Wyatt Wiese, a sixth-grade student at Frontier Middle School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Brookston Lions Club.
Wiese's poster was chosen from among the 35 students at Frontier, who are among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 32nd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
The poster was selected by Louie Laskowski and David Alm for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, "Journey of Peace." The judging was conducted over several days in mid-November at Laskowski's art studio in Brookston.
Brookston Lions Club President Jeremy Martin said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students at Frontier Middle School.
"It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them," he said. "I'm so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their vision.
"Wiese's poster will advance to face stiff competition through the district, multiple district and international rounds of competition if he is to be declared the international grand prize winner," Martin added.
One grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to an award ceremony. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.
"Our club is cheering for Wiese as his poster advances in the competition, and we hope his vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world,” Martin said.
Addi Jay and Aidan Dold took second and third place, respectively. Honorable mentions went to Rizamae McGill, Maverick Ward and Ayden Peeken. All are in the sixth grade at Frontier.
Each of Frontier art teacher Melissa Vollmer's students who participated will receive a certificate thanking them for their efforts.
People can view international grand prize and merit award winners at wwwlionsclubs.org.
Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with 1.4 million members and 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographic areas. In addition to its efforts toward conquering blindness, the organization has made a strong commitment to community service and helping youth throughout the world.