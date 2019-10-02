BROOKSTON — The oldest federated church in Indiana will recognize its 100th anniversary this weekend.
The Federated Church of Brookston’s anniversary celebration will start at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the church, 202 S. Wood St., Brookston. The public is invited to come and enjoy Dan’s Fish Fry (cost is $10/person) as well as bounce houses, face painting, balloon artist and the Frosty Freeze Food Trailer.
And from 7-9 p.m., Scott Greeson and Trouble with Monday will perform in the church’s sanctuary.
“We are excited as a congregation to invite the town of Brookston, along with surrounding neighbors and communities, to help us celebrate this 100 year legacy,” said the Rev. David Doles, pastor of Federated Church of Brookston.
A federated church is made up of two or more congregations from different denominations but which functions as one local church. It does not formally belong to one or the other of the original denominations.
The federated church model became popular in the early 20th century as a way for churches to stay in existence.
In Brookston’s case, rising costs and too few church members to support all the churches in the area following World War I set the stage for forming a cooperative church movement, resulting in the Federation of the Baptist and the Presbyterians.
The first Baptist church in Brookston was organized in 1866, joining the Missionary Baptist church in 1910, forming the Union Baptist Church, housed in a wooden building.
The first Presbyterian church in Brookston was organized in 1889, originally housed in a wooden building. In 1901, it erected a more substantial brick building.
According to church history, Union Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church came together on July 27, 1919, “to better fulfill their common mission … to conserve the resources of the kingdom of God, and to promote the unity of His disciples.”
The Federated Church of Brookston was formed with the Rev. C.C. Brown, a Baptist, serving as the first pastor.
“We are the oldest Federated Church in Indiana and are proud of this heritage,” Doles said. “For 100 years we have operated with a spirit of cooperation as a Body of Christ representing two denominations and are called to continue to serve our community for the sake of the Good News of Jesus Christ for many years to come.”
It is now affiliated with the American Baptist Churches and the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A.