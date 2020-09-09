INDIANAPOLIS — Five rural broadband projects to improve service in Senate District 7 were recently awarded grant funding through second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.
“Internet access has become a critical component of work and school for many Hoosiers. The need for quality internet service has been highlighted even more with COVID-19 and many more individuals working and learning from home,” state Sen. Buchanan (R-Lebanon) said. “These grants are a great step in making sure everyone in District 7 is able to conduct businesses, complete homework assignments and more online.”
Among the applicants receiving funds was Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation, which serves customers in Tippecanoe and White counties
The project will serve nine unserved households, six farms/businesses and five anchor institutions in Tippecanoe and White counties. The requested grant amount is $737,613, with a local match of $737,613, for a total project cost of more than $1.47 million.
Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced $51 million for 50 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state as a part of the second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program. The $100 million Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband. In total, rounds one and two of the program have awarded more than $79 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 21,900 homes and commercial locations in 41 counties.
For further information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3010.htm.