BROOKSTON — A half-mile stretch of County Road 300 East between 1200 South and 1250 South near the White-Tippecanoe county line will be getting a complete makeover late next year.
What started as a bridge replacement project has expanded to also include road reconstruction that will reduce the grades of two hills flanking the bridge from 16 percent to 8 percent.
According to Jacob Isenburg, bridge department manager for HWC Engineering – the company that performed the bridge study – the intersection of 1250 South and 300 East will be lowered between 9-12 inches and is expected to improve sight distances and turn radiuses.
“The two main hills on 300 are currently safe for approximately 15-20 mph and the design standards for the new project is based on 45 mph,” he said. “In some spots, we’re cutting by 3-4 feet into the hill and other spots we’re raising by 7 feet to get these grades to fit.”
The bridge is between the two hills, Isenburg recently told the White County Commissioners during an update of the proposed project. Homeowners in the area called it “Roller Coaster Hill.”
The area, he added, gets between 600-700 cars per day, but more than half of those turn prior to reaching 1250 South.
“In the last few years, people have avoided this stretch and turned west before they got there. They go around the block and come back to 1250 on their way south,” County Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz said. “It’s a really good project on a bad stretch of road. After digging into it, it doesn’t take long to realize why that road is like it is. It’s a good effort to be able to change it.”
He said residents in that area told him sight lines are difficult at the 1250 South-300 East intersection.
“People can’t see. Some people speed through it, some run the stop sign and some take the corner without slowing down,” Isenburg said. “We incorporated that intersection into the project to improve those sight distances. It will reduce the likelihood of accidents.”
Kyburz said the bridge’s condition is the main driving force behind the project, which he and Isenburg have been studying since 2016.
“It is bad in that area, so we developed plans on how we could improve the road while we’re doing the bridge,” Kyburz said.
As the county’s main bridge inspector, Isenburg said the 300 East bridge — near the Wildcat Valley Rifle and Pistol Club — was “in particularly bad enough shape” to move to the top of the priority list.
“There is some pretty significant erosion underneath one end of the bridge and just the general condition of everything warranted time for replacement,” he said. “Repairs weren’t going to fix the problem.”
Isenburg said he’s in the process of obtaining right-of-way acquisitions. Of the 12 overall property owners from whom he has obtained the rights-of-way, only two have yet to sign on the dotted line.
He said roadside ditch improvements and rebuilding/paving driveways are included in the overall project.
Kyburz said the bridge construction and 1250 South work would begin in fall 2020 while the road work on the north end of the half-mile stretch would commence in spring 2021.
The project is expected be placed for bid sometime in January.