MONTICELLO — A White County organization on Thursday was one of 16 groups in northern Indiana to receive a public safety education and training grant.
The Boys & Girls Club of White County was among the groups awarded funds from NIPSCO, which distributed a total of $50,000 this year. BGWC received $1,875.
Over the past three years since the program began, a total of 44 projects have been funded totaling $150,000 in grant donations.
“We plan on using the funds that we were awarded to certify most of our staff in CPR and basic First-Aid,” said Dan Fry, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of White County.
Other recipients in the area include the Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department, which plans to conduct gas safety preparedness, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s office, which plans to purchase emergency response software.
“NIPSCO’s third year offering this program led to many outstanding applications received, and we are impressed how organizations are prioritizing safety and educational projects especially during these challenging times caused by the pandemic,” said Karen McLean, NIPSCO public affairs manager. “Public safety education and training are very important to us at NIPSCO, and we are excited to assist these organizations in their missions.”