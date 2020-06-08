MONTICELLO — The Boys & Girls Club of White County will host two one-week Robotics in Manufacturing Camp sessions next month.
Week 1 will be July 6-10 for incoming third through fifth graders. Week 2 will be July 13-17 for incoming first through second graders.
Robotics in Manufacturing Camp is a STEM-focused summer camp for students in grades 1-5.
Children must be current 2020 club members to participate. The goals of the camp are to promote STEM education, increase awareness of locally manufactured products, and teach the basic principles of robotics and automation technologies in the context of manufacturing.
Like the other K-12 workforce development programs supported by Greater Lafayette Commerce, the camp is part of a larger initiative to create a regional pipeline into manufacturing careers.
During Robotics in Manufacturing Camp, students rotate through several stations that explore their interests in robotics and computer programming. An aspect of the camp that distinguishes it from other summer programs is the level of community involvement. Instructors from county and city schools are brought in to lead each of the stations, and representatives from local manufacturers provide financial support and participate in interactive activities throughout the week.
On-site registration is now open. Kids can register for the camps from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 26 at the Boys & Girls Club of White County. Registration will close when the camps fill up or on June 26, whichever comes first.
Space is limited to 50 club kids per week.
For more information, call the Boys & Girls Club of White County at 765-427-4321, email whitecountybgc@gmail.com, or reach out through the club’s Facebook page.