MONTICELLO — After-school hours can be a dangerous time for young people. As more parents join the workforce, students often lack supervision in the late afternoon hours. This can lead to poor grades, dangerous behaviors and poor nutrition. Quality after-school programs can combat these dangers.
Families in White County are fortunate to have the Boys & Girls Club for support. Each evening, the club serves an average of 236 local members. Club staff and volunteers provide nutritional snacks, homework assistance and physical activity to some of the community’s most vulnerable.
Alliance Bank recently presented a donation for $1,850.72 to Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Dan Fry and some of the students they serve every day. Each quarter, Alliance Bank employees select a charity to support with the Casual for a Cause program. The gift represents $925.36 in employee giving and an equal match from the bank.
“The club’s staff and members cannot thank Alliance Bank enough for thinking of us; there are so many organizations to choose from,” Fry said. “Having adequate staff to keep our kids safe is priority No. 1. This contribution will go toward operating costs, including funding our staff needs.”
The club has been in operation for six years and currently has 662 members, a number that has grown substantially each year.
In previous quarters, Alliance Bank has directed its Casual for a Cause giving to the Jasper County Historical Society, Community Foundation of Pulaski County and Hope Springs Safe House in Attica. The bank’s cumulative giving will surpass $50,000 for 2019.
Alliance Bank is a locally owned community bank serving residents of Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930.