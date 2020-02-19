MONTICELLO — Special Olympics of Indiana White County is preparing to send two bowling teams next month to the 30th annual Unified Sports Invitational Bowling Tournament.
They need your help to get there.
To prepare for the trip and raise money to send the Unified Bowling teams to the tournament, the local program has been selling Pin-Down-A-Win coupon cards through Feb. 23, which is the day of a bowl-a-thon fundraiser at Best’s Bowling Center, 208 Rickey Road, Monticello.
“We will have two separate sessions — noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m.,”
local Special Olympics director LeeAnn Reinholt said. “To participate in the bowl-a-thon, it will be $20 per person.”
The national Unified Bowling tournament will be March 17-19 in Reno, Nev., and is hosted by Special Olympics North America and Special Olympics Nevada,
Reinholt said Unified teams just recently became a part of the White County program.
“One of our athletes was bowling at our area bowling competition last year and his mother wanted to know how her son could bowl with his father,” she said, “and that’s how our first Unified bowling team was born.”
Unified teams allow people without an intellectual disability to train and compete with athletes in Special Olympics in a variety of sports throughout the year.
“By drawing attention to the gifts of people with intellectual disabilities, we open hearts and minds and create inclusive communities across the state and throughout the world,” Reinholt said.
Game coupons are not redeemable on the day of the bowl-a-thon; they must be used on a different day.
To purchase a Pin-Down-a-Win bowling coupon card, contact Vonda Lind at 574-870-6578 or Lori Cheever at 574-870-0046.