NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Coroner’s Office, in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police, have confirmed the identity of the woman found June 3 along County Road 600 East just south of Indiana 10.
The body has been positively identified through DNA as Tawanna A. Miller, 29, of Chicago.
Representatives from the Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s department recently met with Miller’s mother and sister and tentatively identified the victim through photographs of her tattoos. At that time, buccal swabs of both the mother and sister were collected and sent to the Indiana State Police lab in Indianapolis for DNA comparison.
The ISP lab confirmed the body is that of Miller. Her family has been notified and funeral arrangements are pending in Chicago.
Coroner’s office and the sheriff’s department officials thanks those who were involved at the scene and behind the scenes, as well as everyone who sent in tips to help with Miller’s identification.
“It is without those who hold strong compassion for the missing and unidentified that this type of situation would go cold very quickly,” Newton County Coroner Scott McCord stated.
The cause and manner of death are still pending toxicology studies. The case remains an open investigation.