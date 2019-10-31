OXFORD — A Battle Ground woman was found dead Oct. 30 inside an Oxford home filled with reptiles.
One of those reptiles, a reticulated python native to south and southeast Asia, was found wrapped around the woman's neck. She has been identified as Laura Hurst, 36, of Battle Ground.
Indiana State Police state that first responders were called out to 609 N. Dan Patch Drive in Oxford for a 911 call about an unresponsive female.
Medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures on Hurst but were unsuccessful.
Of the 140 snakes at the location, approximately 20 belonged to Hurst. Police claim that Hurst frequents the location approximately two times a week.
An autopsy will be performed Friday which the police hope will give them an official cause of death.
Reticulated pythons, according to wildlifelearningcenter.org, can weigh up to 350 pounds and regularly grow to between 16-25 feet.
Senior Trooper Detective Josh Edwards is the lead investigator in the case with assistance from the Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigator, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County EMS and the Benton County Coroner’s Office. The case is ongoing.