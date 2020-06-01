MONTICELLO — Ball Corporation has donated $15,000 to the White County United Way Community Relief Fund.
The donation will be used for community relief to support local social service agencies and strengthen the local group’s community response to seeing families through tough times.
Partners in the creation of the Community Relief Fund include the Community Foundation of White County, the Jasper Newton Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Pulaski County.
The Community Relief Fund was created to help fund agencies and programs that serve area residents during this time of crisis.
Nikie Jenskinson, executive director of White County United Way, said Ball Corporation and its staff have “proven to be very loyal and dedicated supporters” of the United Way.
“It’s clear that their continued generous support stems from their values as a company,” she stated in a press release. “They are constantly committed to nurturing community engagement and enriching the communities where their employees live and work, as they have given to several community support efforts in the past. The main causes of these efforts are that of inclusion, sustainability and food security.”
Ball Corporation’s donation is part of the company’s $5 million worldwide pledge at each of its locations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
“Our focus is to provide critical support for medical supplies, food security, small businesses and at-risk communities,” according to a statement on Ball Corporation Foundation’s website. “Each region has the flexibility to decide how best to use the funds to address COVID-19 related challenges in the most impactful ways possible.”
Donations such as this aid local United Way groups in performing necessary local work during times of crisis.
“The White County United Way is extremely thankful to the Ball Corporation for their ongoing commitment to participating in local community impact efforts, and looks forward to continuing in partnership in the future,” Jenkinson stated.
People, businesses and organizations interested in contributing to the Community Relief Fund are encouraged to visit www.whitecountyunitedway.org and follow the links under the Community Relief Fund tab.
Individuals seeking assistance should call 211. Only non-profit organizations may apply for relief through the Community Relief Fund.
For additional information, contact the Jenkinson at whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com or call the office at 574-583-6544.