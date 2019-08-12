Twin Lakes School Corporation crossing guard Robert Foulkes stops traffic Monday morning to allow kids to cross the intersection at West Broadway and Third streets for the first official day of classes in Monticello. North White and Tri-County schools returned to classes Aug. 9, while Frontier schools went back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Back to school in White County
Mike Johnson
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Herald Journal
Daily Headlines: Herald Journal
Monticello, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 77°
- Heat Index: 77°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 77°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:54:06 AM
- Sunset: 08:49:21 PM
- Dew Point: 69°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 82F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 63% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Abe's Pizza closes due to 'tax liability' with Indiana Department of Revenue
- Parents of deceased Lafayette boy file wrongful death lawsuit against Indiana Beach
- White County coroner rules death of Lafayette boy on ride at Indiana Beach as undetermined
- White County Restaurant Inspections
- Monticello city workers, firefighters rescue kitten named 'Pennywise' from storm sewer drain
- Moefest raises $25k for charities
- Eagle Scout unveils new Monticello city gazebo
- Police Record
- Court beat
- Where do women go?