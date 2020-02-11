DELPHI — Carroll County authorities have identified the deceased body of a man found Sunday at Delphi Trailhead Park.
According to a press release from the Carroll County Coroner’s Office, Gary Moore, 69, was found unresponsive early Sunday morning on the ground near a car at the park.
Coroner Kristin Enoch stated the cause and manner of death will be determined pending an autopsy scheduled for Feb. 11 and results of a toxicology report, adding that authorities have no reason to believe foul play is involved.
The Carroll County Coroner’s Office, Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Delphi Police and Indiana State Police are still investigating the case.