KOKOMO —Two hundred eighty-eight Indiana University-Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2020.
The graduates represent 29 Indiana counties, seven states, and one Canadian province.
In addition to the May graduates, 203 students completed degrees in December 2019. IU Kokomo will publish a list of August 2020 graduates this fall.
Area students earning degrees include:
• Whitney LaBuda, Brookston, Bachelor of General Studies
• April Alyssa Wheeldon, Burnettsville, Master of Business Administration
• Kyra Elizabeth Brown, Delphi, Associate of Science in Radiography
• Victoria Jane Fehrholz, Delphi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Breanna Marie Rose, DeMotte, Bachelor of Science in Business
• Joshua Raine Diggs, Monticello, Master of Business Administration
• Heather W. Downey, Monticello, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Erin McLochlin, Monticello, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Mackenzie Howard, Winamac, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
• Richard Alan Nelson Jr., Winamac, Bachelor of Science in Business