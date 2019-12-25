MONTICELLO — Practically every firefighter and emergency medical technician in White County has crossed Sharon Hartwell’s path at some point.
She’s given them instruction as a primary CPR, First Aid and EMT trainer for the last 14-plus years; worked with Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and its car seat program and as an LPN in the hospital’s now-defunct obstetrics department, where, during 25 years, Hartwell “welcomed more than 600 new members” to the White County community.
“You want to talk about someone who has served the people, she has everyone in mind,” said Brad Trapp, assistant fire chief in Chalmers.
Hartwell has helped many people as a first responder in Reynolds and Monon during the past 20-plus years. Now, the people who she’s helped — whether it be through giving her time to train co-workers or rescuing them from a health crisis — are now returning the favor in her time of need.
Hartwell was diagnosed earlier this year with liver cancer, which effectively ended her dreams of visiting Florida and placing her feet in the ocean for the first time in her life. She also wanted to take her children and grandchildren on a trip to Great Wolf Lodge — either in Ohio or Wisconsin.
Her dreams will come true, thanks to donations from fire departments in Monon, Reynolds, Chalmers and Monticello.
While the amount she received won’t be revealed, it’s enough for Hartwell to fulfill both.
“With paying medical bills, I didn’t think we’d be able to go to Florida and also do something with the kids and grandkids,” Hartwell said. “I’m hoping my health holds out until after Christmas so we can plan something like that for the kids.”
Hartwell was presented with the donations during the Monon Fire Department’s Soup Supper fundraiser, which coincided with the town’s annual Christmas Bazaar and parade Dec. 14. Hartwell was also the parade’s grand marshal.
“She’s been an inspiration to all of us,” said Monon Fire Chief Brad Hahn. “She has taught many of us over the years. We love her to death and are glad we can help make her dreams come true.”
Hartwell said she began her career as a first responder for the Honey Creek (Reynolds) and Monon departments more than 20 years ago. She later added her LPN and EMT instructor hats while also becoming involved with White County Special Olympics.
“We live three miles from one and five from the other, so I joined both so I could respond and help in the area,” she said. “I’ve lived here pretty much all my life. I graduated from North White.”
Hartwell said she is no longer a candidate for chemotherapy to treat her liver cancer.
“(Doctors said) it would cause more harm than the cancer, so now we’re just treating pain and other symptoms that happen to show up,” she said.
Hartwell had planned to visit Florida earlier this year until doctors discovered her cancer. She said it started out as stomach pain and was initially thought to be a hernia.
“When we found out in May that I had cancer of the liver, (doctors) wanted to start (treatment) right away, so we didn’t get to go (to Florida),” she said. “Everything started rolling from there. I’ve been so sick that I didn’t think we would ever be able to go.”
During her many years of teaching CPR, First Aid and EMT classes, Hartwell said she never charged emergency personnel for her services.
“I figured that was my way to give back to the community,” she said.
Hartwell was visibly overwhelmed when Hahn and other firefighters presented her with the donations they collected.
“The pouring out of the community has been totally amazing,” she said. “I never expected any of it, I’ll tell you. It’s been amazing all of the people that have taken care of us.”