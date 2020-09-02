LOGANSPORT — This year’s River Bluff Fun Run and Walk will he be conducted virtually in order to follow social distancing guidelines.
The virtual 5k will kick off Oct. 3 and will be open until Oct. 9. Participants can use the River Bluff Trail, 800 Michigan Ave., Logansport, where they will see signs of encouragement line the path, or they can complete their 5K on their own route.
Registration and shirt fees are $15 for an individual, sizes small through x-large, and $20 for sizes 2x and up. To guarantee a shirt, be registered by Sept. 18. Shirts will be available for pick up in the Circle Drive of Logansport Memorial Hospital from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 and 1:30-5 p.m. Oct. 1.
The annual event, sponsored by the Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation, promotes Breast Cancer Awareness and raises funds for the benefit of local Cass County women through the Foundation’s Breast Screening Fund. All revenue from the event is used to provide free screening mammograms to uninsured/underinsured women in Logansport and Cass County.
About the event:
- Facebook Live on Oct. 3 from the Planning Committee to kick of the event.
- Complete 5k on the River Bluff Trail or on your own route.
- Visit Logansportmemorial.org/RiverBluffRun to get a virtual run playlist to help motivate you while you complete your 5k.
- Dr. Cherie Bennett’s Celebration of Breast Cancer Survivors pre-race speech has been pre-recorded and posted on LMH’s website and YouTube Channel as well for people to view.
Race officials ask that participants share their 5k selfies by tagging Logansport Memorial Hospital and using the hashtags #VirtuallyRunningForACure #RBR2020.
People can register online at Logansportmemorial.org/RiverBluffRun.
For more information, call Kaitlyn Shidler at 574-753-1573 or email kshidler@logansportmemorial.org.