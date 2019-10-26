REYNOLDS — Tickets are still available for an annual event in which people can satisfy a hunger for knowledge about White County’s history — and, of course, food on a Sunday afternoon.
It’s called the Moveable Feast, and is sponsored by the White County Historical Society. It will start at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Reynolds School on US 24.
As the name implies, historical presentations shift to various locations in the county, and food is offered at each, starting with hor d’oeuvres, then a meal and finally with dessert.
The historical programs start with a presentation about the Raub family and how they were not only successful in White County, but also in neighboring counties.
“The Raub family is synonymous with Chalmers and White County,” said WCHS President Kean MacOwan. “They developed the town and started the State Bank of Chalmers — the first bank in Chalmers.
Two Raub brothers also build the first grain elevator in the town.”
The presentation will be delivered by White County Historical Society board member Brian Capouch.
It will be followed by a presentation from MacOwan about the devastating 1907 fires in Reynolds and Monticello.
“The fire in Reynolds wiped out half the businesses in the town,” he said. “Between the two fires in Monticello, the conflagration took out seven businesses on the east side of the 100 block of North Main.
“The historic fire in Monticello destroyed the Rowland Hughes brick structure that was built in 1850.”
The program then moves to the Wolcott House for the main dinner, where an Anson Wolcott re-enactor will give a presentation on the town of Wolcott’s founding and give a tour of the Wolcott House.
The desert portion and final leg of the historical adventure will be at the Burnettsville Community Center, where Judy Baker, director of the White County Historical Society, will present a program detailing the various names associated with the town of Burnettsville.
“The various names of Burnettsville range from Burnett’s Creek, Farmington, Old Town and ‘Get-A-Way,’” MacOwan said. “‘Get-A-Way’ wasn’t an official name, but was given the title for those students who attended the Farmington Academy (that was located) south of the current town. The moniker denotes … get out of farm work and go the academy — sort of a reprieve from the hard work on the farms.”
Advance paid reservations are required. Cost for members is $45; it’s $50 for non-members. Paid reservations must be received by Nov. 3.
Contact Judy Baker at the White County Historical Society, located at 101 S. Bluff St., Monticello, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or call (574) 583-3998.