MONTICELLO — The future of Monticello’s annual July 4th boat parade for veterans is in limbo after the resignation and death of its organizer.
Kean MacOwan, who assumed the role of organizing — and fundraising for — the “Proud to be an American Honor Our Military Patriotic Boat Parade” and “Celebration in the Park,” passed away March 4. He took it over last year after event co-founder Joe Crivello stepped down and moved away from the area.
A new organizer has not yet been publicly announced. MacOwan stepped down from the role last fall after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and according to White County Historical Society director Judy Baker, no one on the organizing committee has yet stepped up to fill the void.
“I do not want to see it drop and fail,” she, said.
The organizer usually meets with the all-volunteer organizing committee once — usually in April — to start planning for the following year’s boat festivities. Specific assignments are handed out to each committee member and all are expected to fulfill those tasks.
When Crivello stepped down in July 2018, he referenced a “cookbook” that contains information about how to run the annual event.
“It has everything, from getting the permits from the Department of Natural Resources to who does what and when, so it would be easy for someone to pick up and run with it, if they want to do it,” Crivello told the Herald Journal in 2018.
Baker had told MacOwan, after he stepped down, that if no one came forward as organizer, she would like to meet with area military veterans groups — Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, AMVETS and AMVETS Riders — to see which of those organizations would like to take over the project.
“Those four organizations are interested in veterans,” she said. “So if there is any group that is interested in veterans and keeping the boat parade going, it should be them.”
Baker said the historical society is willing to be the “pass-through” for donations to the event.
It’s not the first time the boat parade’s future has been in question.
In 2013, event’s co-founder, Steve Jones, passed away, leaving only Crivello to lead organizing efforts. That’s when MacOwan stepped in to help.
In summer 2018, the Madam Carroll was put up for sale and it was unknown at the time if its new owners would continue giving veterans rides for future parades. The announced sale happened around the time of Crivello’s resignation.
When Chris Lehe and Chris Peters purchased the Madam Carroll later that year, the pair announced they would continue hosting the veterans boat parade while MacOwan had already started organizing efforts in Crivello’s place.
Crivello and Jones founded the “Proud to be an American Honor Our Military Patriotic Boat Parade” in 2005. It features the Madam Carroll, which takes military veterans on a three-hour boat ride on Lake Freeman, leading a line of 100-plus other patriotically decorated boats. The boat event is followed by “Celebration in the Park,” which began in 2008 to extend the festivities beyond noon on that first Saturday in July.
Baker is scheduled to speak about the matter March 16 at the Monticello City Council in hopes they will be able to help find MacOwan’s replacement.
Because of coronavirus concerns and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s measures discouraging large gatherings of people, the board of works and city council meeting will take place in the White County Commission’s meeting room on the second floor of the White County Building. Board of works will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the council meeting at 6 p.m.