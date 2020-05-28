FRANCESVILLE — Students from four area high schools came together to provide donations to organizations providing relief during the pandemic.
Alliance Bank Junior Board members recently presented $200 each to Humanitarian Distribution Center and White County Food Pantry. Both organizations have provided food to those in need for years, but the pandemic has created an exponential need in our local communities.
“Right now is a really tough time with COVID-19,” said Junior Board Chairperson Chase Connell. “People are being laid off and some aren't able to afford the food they were getting before. That's where a food pantry steps in to provide food to people who can't afford it. It's something that is very underappreciated. We felt that the food pantries needed to be appreciated a bit more for what they do on a day-to-day basis.”
Junior Board members meet monthly at area businesses to learn about career opportunities in their local community. Along with those visits, board members also learn about local non-profit organizations and are encouraged to volunteer together.
Alliance Bank supports the students by providing $15 per hour of service for the Junior Board to then give away at the end of the school year. The 2019-20 Junior Board volunteered 27 hours during their shortened school year.
Alliance Bank created the Junior Board of Directors in 2015 as a means to develop leadership skills in local students while connecting them with businesses and service organizations in their communities.
The Junior Board includes 16 juniors and seniors from Twin Lakes, North White, Winamac and West Central high schools.
Alliance Bank serves clients in Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities.