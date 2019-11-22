WINAMAC — The Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors visited Pulaski Memorial Hospital on Nov. 19 and toured the facility.
Pulaski Memorial Hospital was the vision of physicians and county leaders concerned with the health care needs of the community. In 1963, PMH opened its doors to provide the area with maternity, general surgery and in-patient care.
For more than 50 years, PMH has been central to the lives of the residents of Pulaski County and surrounding areas. The mission of PMH is to provide health care to improve the health and quality of life for the people and communities they serve.
The Junior Board was able to talk with CEO Tom Barry, Chief Human Resources Officer Sherry Jorczak and Revenue Cycle Manager Ashley Gorby. The hospital staff spoke about each of their roles in the organization, as well as other employment opportunities available at the hospital.
Brian Ledley, the hospital’s director of communication, led the Junior Board on a tour the facility and helped them gain insight into some of the daily operations of PMH.
Alliance Bank created the Junior Board of Directors in 2015 as a means to develop leadership skills in local students while connecting them with businesses and service organizations in their communities. The Junior Board includes 15 juniors and seniors from Twin Lakes, North White, Winamac and West Central high schools.
Alliance Bank serves clients in Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities.