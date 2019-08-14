WHITE/PULASKI COUNTIES — Sixteen local high school students will be learning more than calculus and economics this school year.
Members of the Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors will spend time learning business etiquette, touring local industries, exploring non-profit organizations and serving in their communities.
Juniors and seniors from Eastern Pulaski, North White, Twin Lakes and West Central high schools were invited to apply for the junior board last spring. Those selected displayed an interest in community service, school involvement and a potential future in a business-related career. The students will come together once per month at a local business.
The 2019-20 Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors include: Chase Connell, chairperson, North White; Makayla Dulin, vice chair, Eastern Pulaski; Kyrstin Roberts, secretary, Twin Lakes; Ryan Lynch, treasurer, West Central; Tomie Ibarra, marketing, Twin Lakes; Taylor Jennings, Eastern Pulaski; Colby Koppelmann, Twin Lakes; Zane Kroft, West Central; Emily Pilarski, West Central; Clarisa Rodriquez Reyes, North White; Carson Bennett, Eastern Pulaski; Maggie Smith, Eastern Pulaski; Brayden Buschman, North White; Arin Tarr West Central; Lewis Dellinger, Twin Lakes; and Ashley Williams, North White.
In 2015, Alliance Bank established the first junior board of directors to submerse students into their local region.
“By the end of their two-year term, our hope is that these young people will be more knowledgeable about careers that exist in the communities they call home,” bank president Shane Pilarski said. “We also want them to be more aware of the non-profits that ensure our communities continue to be places that people wish to live, work and play. As we help develop this next generation of leaders, our ultimate goal would be to retain their talents locally after they have completed their education.”
