ROSELAWN — It's been 25 years since the crash of American Airlines 4184 and people who were in the area at the time still recall that Halloween night.
It was cold, windy and rainy, keeping most trick-or-treaters inside that night, Oct. 31, 1994. A plane carrying 64 passengers and four crew crashed into a field along Newton County Road 400 East near CR 700 North.
All aboard the turbo prop plane died in the crash. It didn’t take first responders long to determine there were no survivors. The plane had nearly disintegrated upon impact, leaving debris and body parts scattered across 40 acres of a muddy field.
A report in the Nov. 1, 1994, Rensselaer Republican tells of the person believed to be the first on the scene.
Les Smith, who lived two miles north of the crash scene, heard the call to police, EMS and fire on his scanner and left home to see if he could help.
“When I got there, it was dead silence, total dead silence," he told the newspaper at the time. "It was absolutely quiet. There was no movement of any kind.”
He said as emergency crews arrived shortly thereafter, it was obvious there was nothing anyone could do.
“I walked around and saw an 8-foot chunk of what appeared to be the tail section of the plane,” Smith said at the time. “Other than that, there was nothing but clumps of flesh, steel and wire. You knew it was flesh. It was like it had been sprayed all over the place. There was no fire, no smell of fuel.”
It took more than two weeks for officials to clear the field of remains, personal property and plane parts. At first, the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA established temporary headquarters at North Newton High School in the newly built auxiliary gym, planning to use it as a morgue.
Worry for the students’ well-being and how long the school would be closed during the retrieval process, headquarters were moved to the Lincoln Township Fire Station in Thayer, while a morgue was set up in the gym at the Army National Guard Armory in Remington.
It took some time to decide what had caused the airplane to roll upside down before slamming into the ground. It was determined that ice formed on the wings in an area that the plane’s de-icer wasn’t reaching.
The plane had been in a holding pattern waiting to land at O’Hare Airport and was told to descend to 8,000 feet to prepare for landing. The weather had caused delays at the airport, leaving the plane in a holding pattern that included airspace above Newton County.
Relatives of the victims became advocates for safety and better treatment of families after such a loss by the airlines. At the permanent memorial built at the site, a plaque tells of the “Legacy of Flight 4184.”
The plaque states, “The Flight 4184 accident resulted in many humanitarian and technical changes benefiting air travelers and their families. Research initiated during the Flight 4184 investigation led to a better understanding of icing hazards; airlines revised pilot training and procedures and manufacturers enhanced aircraft anti-icing systems. All of these changes improved aviation safety.”
The families left behind also sought better treatment for relatives following similar tragedies.
In 1996, the Aviation Disaster Family Assistance Act was enacted. It requires airlines to have detailed plans to train support personnel, notify family members and return belongings of those involved in an accident. It also designates the NTSB as the federal agency responsible for coordinating post-accident support.
Every year since the first anniversary of the crash, families of the victims visited the site for a memorial service led by the tiny Roselawn United Methodist Church, which opened its doors to the families afterwards offering fellowship, food and hot beverages.
At the 20th anniversary in 2014, the relatives said it would be the last formal service at the site. They viewed the new permanent memorial wall and visited together at the church for the last time.
They also gathered with the press and all the agencies that responded on that cold, wet night in 1994 with a meeting at the Radisson Star Plaza in Merrillville.
At that gathering, NTSB officials who investigated the crash spoke about their investigation, described their findings and acknowledged the changes that had come about because of the tragedy.
Now, 25 years later, people continue to remember the night, talk about what they were doing and where they were when the plane fell out of the sky.
For retired firefighter Ralph Knapp, that night will never be forgotten. He drove one of the fire trucks to the scene.
“It didn’t take long to determine there would be no rescue and there was no fire," he said, adding that they didn’t know it was a commercial airline or that there were 68 people aboard when they were sent to the site.
The plane crashed shortly before 4 p.m. He said when he returned to the station at about 6:30 p.m. cold, wet and hungry, the FBI, Red Cross and The Salvation Army were already there. He called his wife to pick him up so he could eat and change into dry clothes before heading back to the station to help in anyway he could.
In June, Knapp received a letter written on the back of a paper placemat from Frankie’s Restaurant, which sits at the intersection of State Route 55 and SR 10. The letter, written by John Reineke, who said he was supposed to be on that flight but decided to stay home with his children for Halloween, wrote:
“To Ralph Knapp, Thank you. On a cold, dark, rainy, snowy night 25 years ago, you, John Knapp and others came out of your warm loving homes to respond to an unexpected disaster from the sky — American Eagle Flight 4184. Even though there was little to save, you gave your time and devotion as a first responder. (While many flee from an incident, first responders run to [attempt to] assist.)
"Thank you for your response on that terrible Halloween night, Oct.r 31, 1994. In the words of John Knapp: ‘The rain, the sun, the heat, the darkness, the stars, the moon, the snow and spring are in the hearts of volunteers and all those involved in the cleanup of Flight 4184.’
"Sincere thank you from: John Reineke, a ticketed passenger on Flight 4184 who decided to trick or treat with his son and cancelled his reservation at the last moment. An example of divine intervention.”
Reineke had stopped by the restaurant to ask where he could find the site of the crash as well as the fire station. He drove to the fire station, which is a volunteer department and isn’t always manned.
He was fortunate to find a firefighter there, Carl Fox, who talked with him. Fox hadn’t been on the department then, but told him to look for Knapp at the restaurant where he is a frequent customer. He and Knapp didn’t meet that day, so Reineke left his letter instead.
Although 25 years have passed, every Halloween brings to mind the tragedy of Flight 4184 to those who were around and who remember the days afterward.
Each day brought new information about the accident, and the names and faces of those who were lost in a field in Newton County.