Courtesy photos
Adkev Inc. made its annual $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of White County. The funds, according to Jennifer Ousley, president of the B&GWC advistory board, are a vital source of sustainability to provide quality programming and a safe environment for children in the community. The Boys & Girls Club of White County opened its doors six years ago and exceeds 650 members. “Without local business support such as Adkev Inc., our mission would not be possible,” she said. “Over the years we have kept membership fees affordable at $10 per year.” Pictured, (above, from left) are Dan Fry, unit director; Jeremy Kyser, CEO of Adkev; Ousley; and Abbey Gross advisory board vice president. Below, Boys & Girls Club members visit Adkev for the donation ceremony.