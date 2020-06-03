MONTICELLO — The Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA has canceled one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, as well as its summer meetings, due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
“Team Up for ADA” golf outing, which had been scheduled for Aug. 8 at Hollow Acres Golf Course, will not be happening this year. It would have been the event’s eighth edition since its inception in 2013.
“This was not an easy decision to arrive at; however, in light of the nature of the event and the crowd size that it draws every year, the advisory council felt that this was the best and safest course of action,” Katherine Tardiff, the city of Monticello’s ADA/Title VI coordinator, stated in a press release.
The golf outing serves as the advisory council’s annual fundraiser to support general partnerships, programs and services provided by the council. A small portion of the funds provide for travel and training opportunities for the council.
In addition to raising funds, Tardiff said the outing provides an opportunity for everyone — persons with and without disabilities — to participate in a day of playing golf, miniature golf and cornhole.
“And of course, when the scores are all tallied up, ribbons and medals are awarded,” she said. “It’s really an amazing event.”
Tardiff also said the advisory council will not meet in June or July; instead, it plans to meet Aug. 26. The format of the meeting has yet to be determined (in-person or via video), pending the local COVID-19 situation.
“The advisory council thanks all those who have so generously and steadfastly supported its activities and programs throughout the years, and we look forward to the day when we are able to continue our mission of raising awareness for the concerns of individuals with disabilities in the city of Monticello,” she said.